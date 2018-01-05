Lincoln Police Show Support for Deputy Parrish in Colorado

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish worked till his dying breath to help the man who shot and killed him on New Year’s Eve, his boss said Friday at the young deputy’s funeral service.

“Up until the moment he died, he was pleading with the man, ‘Let me talk to you. Let me help you,’ and then the killer killed him,” said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock at the service for the 29-year-old deputy, husband and father of two.

Spurlock said he had watched body camera video from the shooting, and noted that Parrish was calm and never cursed throughout the ordeal. Parrish was killed in the shooting by 36-year-old Matthew Riehl, a veteran with a history of mental health issues who was shot and killed by police after the shooting.

Three other deputies, a Castle Rock police officer, and two civilians were also injured in the shooting, which happened early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of officers from across Colorado and the country filled a procession that preceded Friday’s funeral services, then packed a church in Highlands Ranch, where Parrish was remembered as a kind and loving young man, son and husband. An estimated 4,000 people attended the service.