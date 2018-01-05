Seward man dies in head-on crash in southeastern Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 27-year-old Seward man has died in a three-vehicle crash in southeastern Nebraska.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office says Zaccary Golter was driving a car westbound on U.S. 34 east of Seward around 6:25 p.m. Thursday when the car crossed the center line and hit a minivan head-on. The sheriff's office says another eastbound car also was involved in the crash.

The sheriff's office says Golter was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

A 46-year-old woman driving the minivan was taken to a Lincoln hospital with injuries. The 57-year-old driver of the other car suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.