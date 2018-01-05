UPDATE: Several small explosions during garage fire

UPDATE:

Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 35th and Van Dorn streets.

A detached garage belonging to one of the homes was engulfed in flames. LFR said they heard several small explosions and the fire spread to one of the house's window wells, but they were able to put it out quickly.

Captain Dean Delany said it took around 20 minutes to extinguish the flames. He said no one was injured, but the garage is a total loss.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause, but they said it may have been from an electrical outlet.

The Red Cross is helping the family, who cannot stay in the home tonight.

