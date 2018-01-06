UPDATE: LPD release statement on officer involved shooting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING - On Friday, January 5th, 2018, at approximately 8:00 p.m. a Deputy United States Marshal along with two uniformed Lincoln Police Officers assigned to our gang unit were attempting to apprehend 25 year old Thomas Sailors. He was wanted on a felony warrant for possession with intent to distribute narcotics issued out of Gage County.

Sailors was contacted in the parking lot for 1634 Prospect as the driver and lone occupant of a stolen 2007 GMC Yukon. At least four vehicles including the vehicles driven by the Deputy United States Marshal and the Lincoln Police Officers were damaged. He backed into the east exterior wall of 1634 Prospect damaging the structure. Shots were fired into the vehicle by the Deputy United States Marshal striking Sailors during the contact.

The continuing investigation concluded no shots were discharged by the involved Lincoln Police Officers. A pursuit of the stolen GMC Yukon followed that continued for approximately seven minutes. The pursuit was ended at 8:20 p.m. At approximately 8:29 p.m. Sailors arrived in the Yukon at a local area hospital. He was taken into custody out of the vehicle and brought into the emergency room.

Sailors is being treated for gunshot wounds and is in the custody of the Lincoln Police Department. He remains hospitalized and is recovering from the injuries sustained. The investigation leading to the officer involved shooting is being completed by the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Internal reviews by the Lincoln Police Department and United States Marshals Service are ongoing to ensure compliance with the policies and procedures of each agency. The two involved Lincoln Police were interviewed and are on their regularly scheduled days off.

Each of the Lincoln Police Officers have eight years of law enforcement experience. I originally reported during the initial phases of the investigation that there were no injuries to the involved law enforcement officers or the three occupants of 1634 Prospect. As details emerged, abrasions and bruising to the shins and knee of one of the Lincoln Police Officers were reported.

These injuries occurred as he was moving to avoid being struck by the vehicle driven by Sailors. The investigative team of the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are working with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office on additional criminal charges against Thomas Sailors.

Lincoln Police Department released a statement about the officer involved shooting that happened Friday night.

Police were trying to serve a warrant when shots rang out near 16th and Prospect around 9 p.m. last night.

According to police the suspect hit a vehicle and pushed it into a building while he fled the scene. A short chase ensued and was quickly terminated.

Police say the 25 year old male suspect drove himself to Bryan West with a gunshot wound and that's when he was apprehended. \They say h is in critical but stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation, but we'll update you as more details become available.