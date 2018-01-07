Local candle company donating meals

A local company is shedding some light in the community.

"We started with the mission that we want to help others in need. With every candle we sell we buy and deliver a meal to a child in need," said Feya Candle founder Sarah Mullins.

The company is kicking off the year by donating 10,000 meals to various organizations in Lincoln and they need your help.

They will be packing up the meals next Sunday and are asking for volunteers.

"We are also going to be inviting all of our customers our fans and our followers to help us pack these meals and then we're going to give them right back to the mission, food bank and homeless shelters right here in Lincoln."

If you're interested in volunteering there are age requirements due to heavy lifting. A form must be filled out on the company's website which can be found here.