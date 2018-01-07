Huskers Use Bonus Point Barrage to Blast Terps

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - Fueled by pins at 165, 133, 141 and 149 pounds, Nebraska was dominant in a bounce-back 48-3 win over Maryland on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

Nebraska also won a technical fall at 184 pounds and a major decision at 197, as well as forfeits at 157 and 174 as NU was victorious in nine of the 10 bouts on Sunday. The Huskers, who entered the dual on a three-match losing streak, improve to 3-3 and 1-1 in Big Ten action, while the Terrapins drop to 3-6 and 0-6 in Big Ten competition.

The Huskers entered Sunday with just one pin in a dual through NU's first five duals this season, but quickly matched that mark in the second bout of the afternoon. After No. 9 Tyler Berger won a forfeit at 157 pounds, 10th-ranked Isaiah White flipped Brennan Burnham on his back and scored a pin just 1:21 into the first period and make the dual score 12-0. White improves to 14-2 on the season and 5-0 in duals.

Beau Breske gained another six points for Nebraska as he won a forfeit at 174 pounds, before No. 6 Taylor Venz earned back points on four separate occasions at 184 pounds on the way to a second-period technical fall over Niko Cappello, 18-0. The victory marked Venz's third technical fall of the season and second in dual competition. The redshirt freshman from Farmington, Minn., improves to 14-3 on the season with 11 bonus-point wins.

Eric Schultz continued the bonus-point wave, as he scored five takedowns in a 16-3 major decision over Mansur Abdul-Malik at 197 pounds to increase NU’s lead to 27-0.

Senior 125-pounder Mitchell Maginnis earned his first-career dual victory, as he defeated Brandon Cray with a dominant third period on the way to a 9-4 win. Freshman Jason Renteria also won his first-career dual match in his first appearance in a Husker singlet, as the 133-pounder pinned Danny Bertoni in 1:48.

A pair of eighth-ranked wrestlers made it back-to-back-to-back pins to close out the dual, as Chad Red Jr. (141) and Colton McCrystal (149) both earned their fourth falls of the season. Red pinned Ryan Diehl in 3:22, while McCrystal notched a pin in 3:17 over Alfred Bannister.

Nebraska's 48 dual points were its most since defeating Augustana by a score of 50-0 on Nov. 28, 2008.

Maryland's only win of the afternoon came in the heavyweight bout, where No. 10 Youssif Hemida defeated David Jensen by a 7-4 decision.

Nebraska will host No. 24 Purdue on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center. Tickets are available at Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticketing & Engagement Office at 1-800-8-BIG-RED. A live stream will be available on BTN Plus and FloWrestling (subscription required). Prior to Nebraska’s dual, two high school duals will take place on two mats at the Devaney Center beginning at 5 p.m. The duals will be contested between Kearney and Omaha Skutt Catholic and Bennington and David City.

#20 Nebraska 48, Maryland 3

Jan. 7, 2018

Lincoln, Neb. (Bob Devaney Sports Center – Attendance 663)

Match Results

157: #9 Tyler Berger (NEB) by forfeit (NEB 6, MD 0)

165: #10 Isaiah White (NEB) pin Brendan Burnham (MD), 1:21 (NEB 12, MD 0)

174: Beau Breske (NEB) by forfeit (NEB 18, MD 0)

184: #6 Taylor Venz (NEB) tech. fall Niko Cappello (MD), 18-0 (NEB 23, MD 0)

197: Eric Schultz (NEB) major dec. Mansur Abdul-Malik (MD), 16-3 (NEB 27, MD 0)

HWT: #10 Youssif Hemida (MD) dec. David Jensen (NEB), 7-4 (NEB 27, MD 3)

125: Mitchell Maginnis (NEB) dec. Brandon Cray (MD), 9-4 (NEB 30, MD 3)

133: Jason Renteria (NEB) pin Danny Bertoni (MD), 1:48 (NEB 36, MD 3)

141: #8 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) pin Ryan Diehl (MD), 3:22 (NEB 42, MD 3)

149: #8 Colton McCrystal (NEB) pin Alfred Bannister (MD), 3:17 (NEB 48, MD 3)