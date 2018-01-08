Nebraska high court to decide whether teen tried as an adult - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska high court to decide whether teen tried as an adult

Nebraska high court to decide whether teen tried as an adult

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An appeal of a judge's decision to try in juvenile court the case of a teenager accused of attacking his parents before shooting at Douglas County sheriff's deputies is scheduled to be heard by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Prosecutors appealed Judge Marlon Polk's ruling in November. Prosecutors want the 17-year-old tried as an adult.

Authorities say the 17-year-old fired on deputies Sept. 3 when they responded to the boy's Waterloo home. Deputy John McFarland suffered minor injuries when he was hit by shotgun pellets. The teen lost a kidney after being shot by one of the deputies who returned fire. Investigators say the deputies were called after the boy attacked his parents with a baseball bat when they confronted him about drinking.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

