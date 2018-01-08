Officials say deputy shot York man who tried to take cruiser Lincoln News

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SEWARD, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy has shot a man who tried to take the deputy's vehicle.

The shooting occurred a little after 9 a.m. Saturday, when the deputy arrived to investigate a reported home invasion about 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of Seward.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the deputy spotted a man who matched the suspect's description and says the man became violent when the deputy confronted him. The Sheriff's Office says the man tried to flee in the deputy's vehicle and didn't comply with the deputy's orders even after being shot twice by the deputy's stun gun.

The Sheriff's Office says the deputy finally used a regular firearm to shoot the man, who's been hospitalized.

The man's been identified as Cody Nielsen, of York. The deputy's name hasn't been released.