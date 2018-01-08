Panhandle chase ends with fatal crash in Scottsbluff - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Panhandle chase ends with fatal crash in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities are investigating what they say was a fatal crash that ended a police chase.

        The chase started in Mitchell and ceased with the crash around 9:50 p.m. Sunday on the west side of Scottsbluff. Several law enforcement agencies responded, including the Nebraska State Patrol. Mitchell sits about 9 miles, northwest of Scottsbluff.

        Authorities have not released the name of anyone killed or those of other people involved. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says details likely won't be available until later Monday. 

