$2M gift funds student endowment at U of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A $2 million gift from the estate of a former art student and football player has allowed the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to create an endowment fund.

The university said Monday that the fund will be named the Myers B. Cather Art Fund. Myers Cather was a distant relative of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather, who also attended the university. Myers ``Bud'' Cather died in 2013 and his second wife died in 2017.

The fund will support scholarships, graduate fellowships and assistantships, and provide grants for travel, conference attendance and related activities for students in the School of Art, Art History and Design.

Myers Cather flew bombers and commanded various U.S. units during World War II and the Korean War. He later became an advertising executive.