25-year-old arrested for third DUI after driving through building

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Brentwood Estates retirement community near 70th & A suffered $30,000 in damage after a drunk driver drove through all the way through the building.

Police say 25-year-old Shayna Allberry drove through the building early Saturday morning, then drove off a 10 foot tall retaining wall.

Allberry was arrested for an aggravated third offense DUI, tampering with an interlock device and cited and released for refusing a preliminary chemical test.

The building was unoccupied, nobody was injured.