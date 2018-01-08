NEB Football: Spielman Named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

JD Spielman made Nebraska history on Monday when he became the first Husker wide receiver named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team.

Spielman is just the second wide receiver in Big Ten history to make the FWAA Freshman All-America team, joining Purdue’s Taylor Stubblefield, who made the inaugural team in 2002. Spielman is the fifth Husker overall to make the FWAA Freshman All-America team. A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Spielman was also named a freshman All-American by USA Today, and he earned third-team All-Big Ten accolades at receiver from the league coaches and honorable-mention accolades as a kick returner.

Spielman set Nebraska freshman records with 55 catches and 830 receiving yards in 2017. He added 669 kickoff return yards to lead the Huskers with a 1,572 all-purpose yards, the most ever by an NU freshman. On the season, Spielman gained an average of 17.1 yards every time he touched the ball.

Spielman led all freshmen nationally with 75.5 receiving yards per game in 2017 and ranked second with 5.0 receptions per game and 142.9 all-purpose yards per game. He had a school-record 200-yard receiving game against Ohio State, the most receiving yards in a game by any freshman in 2017.

A redshirt freshman who was Nebraska’s Scout Team Offensive MVP in 2016, Spielman led the Big Ten with 88.1 receiving yards per game in conference action.

2017 FWAA Freshman All-America Team: http://www.sportswriters.net/fwaa/news/2017/allamerica180108.html