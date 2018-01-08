Eco Store will be closing its doors at the end of January - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Eco Store will be closing its doors at the end of January

Posted:

Lincoln's own Eco Store will be on a hiatus after their lease was not renewed.

Since 2005 Eco Store has been a low cost option for building materials and household goods in Lincoln.

Over that time, they have diverted more than 3,000 tons of materials from local landfills.

The goal of Eco Store has always been keeping discarded items out of the dump.

Now faced with closing their doors at the end of the month, they still feel like they've had a great run.

"We've definitely hit a pretty substantial mark as far as reaching that goal and making the world a little bit greener," said store manager Joey Horton.

Shutting down because their lease owner, Speedway, wants the other half of the building Eco Store is using.

In addition, recent financial struggles have Eco Store saying goodbye, at least for now.

They hope to reopen in another location, but aren't sure of that time line.

"I would like to eventually get to a point in the future where we can start doing that again for the community but things happen and as of right now we're going to be shutting down for a little while," said Joey Horton.

Eco Store has won several community awards for it's efforts in sustainability over the past 13 years.

It's a place where customers have been able to find unexpected surprises.

"People have come in here searching for things that are antique that they couldn't find anywhere else and just got lucky enough that we had one in here," said Joey Horton.

Now, they just hope they'll be able to bring that back to Lincoln sometime soon.

Before closing its doors, Eco plans on giving Lincoln one last sale.

For more information, visit Eco Store's official Facebook page.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 25-year-old arrested for third DUI after driving through building

    25-year-old arrested for third DUI after driving through building

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A retirement home near 70th & A suffered $30,000 in damage after a drunk driver drove through all the way through the building.  Police say 25-year-old Shayna Allberry drove through the building early Saturday morning, then drove off a 10 foot tall retaining wall.  Allberry was arrested for an aggravated third offense DUI, tampering with an interlock device and cited and released for refusing a prelim...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A retirement home near 70th & A suffered $30,000 in damage after a drunk driver drove through all the way through the building.  Police say 25-year-old Shayna Allberry drove through the building early Saturday morning, then drove off a 10 foot tall retaining wall.  Allberry was arrested for an aggravated third offense DUI, tampering with an interlock device and cited and released for refusing a prelim...

    More >>

  • Lincoln man arrested for kidnapping after incident at WIC office

    Lincoln man arrested for kidnapping after incident at WIC office

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  On Friday afternoon, Lawrence Hart II entered the WIC office building near 27th and Cornhusker Hwy, witnesses called police because Hart started acting odd, and then became aggressive.  Police say he wouldn't let anyone leave the building, and grabbed a 24-year-old woman and used her as a shield. When officers arrived they saw the woman fighting to get away, but Hart dragged her back inside.  She kept fighting and ...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  On Friday afternoon, Lawrence Hart II entered the WIC office building near 27th and Cornhusker Hwy, witnesses called police because Hart started acting odd, and then became aggressive.  Police say he wouldn't let anyone leave the building, and grabbed a 24-year-old woman and used her as a shield. When officers arrived they saw the woman fighting to get away, but Hart dragged her back inside.  She kept fighting and ...More >>

  • Police: Deputy shoots home invasion suspect after stun gun fails

    Police: Deputy shoots home invasion suspect after stun gun fails

    Police: Deputy shoots home invasion suspect after stun gun fails

    A Seward County Sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a home invasion suspect in Seward after two stun gun attempts wouldn't subdue the man, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office. 

    More >>

    A Seward County Sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a home invasion suspect in Seward after two stun gun attempts wouldn't subdue the man, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.