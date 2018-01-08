Nebraska Lawmakers look to improve Nebraska Schools

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A retirement home near 70th & A suffered $30,000 in damage after a drunk driver drove through all the way through the building. Police say 25-year-old Shayna Allberry drove through the building early Saturday morning, then drove off a 10 foot tall retaining wall. Allberry was arrested for an aggravated third offense DUI, tampering with an interlock device and cited and released for refusing a prelim...More >>
Green Light Lincoln tackles the busiest corridors in the city with the aim of streamlining your commute. Initial results show it’s working.More >>
On Monday afternoon a house caught on fire near 30th and T street. The fire began at around 3:30 pm Monday afternoon. Emily Trumble, a neighbor, stepped outside, saw the flames and quickly dialed 911. "Around 3:30 I just came outside heard some noises and there was fire coming straight out the front of the house and catching the trees on fire. I immediately called 911 and went to make sure everyone had gotten out," said Trum...More >>
Lincoln's own Eco Store will be on a hiatus after their lease was not renewed.More >>
Today Eakes solutions announced that they are buying Latsch's in Lincoln.More >>
On Friday, January 5th, 2018, at approximately 8:00 p.m. a Deputy United States Marshal along with two uniformed Lincoln Police Officers assigned to our gang unit were attempting to apprehend 25 year old Thomas Sailors.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in conjunction with the Nebraska Health Information Initiative launched additional enhancements to the state’s prescription drug monitoring program for health care professionals who prescribe and dispense medications.More >>
Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs (NDVA) announced plans to implement a 20 percent pay increase for staff care technicians starting in January 2018.More >>
