Governor's proposal cuts funding from clinics that perform abortions

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Governor Ricketts' Office

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will propose a new pro-life initiative. On Wednesday, the Governor’s budget adjustments will propose revising the distribution of federal Title X healthcare funding to prevent the use of taxpayer dollars for abortions. With this change, no health clinics can receive funding unless they are truly separate and independent of any entity that performs abortions.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state, and the state’s budget should reflect those values,” said Governor Ricketts. “This year, I am recommending that the Legislature revise the State’s distribution of federal Title X healthcare funds to ensure that no funds are used to subsidize abortion. Thanks to action by Congress, Nebraska can now take new steps to protect unborn life by ensuring that these dollars are not used to fund abortion.”

Currently, healthcare providers that also perform abortions are receiving federal funding passed through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Last year, President Donald J. Trump signed H.J. Res. 43 into law allowing states far greater latitude in the distribution of Title X funding.

Under the Governor’s budget recommendation, every community currently receiving funds would continue to be eligible for funding.

“By prioritizing federal funds to clinics that do not provide abortion services, Nebraska is sending the message that we are a state that respects unborn life,” said Lt. Governor Mike Foley. “The Governor and I strongly urge State Senators to enact this recommendation, and we look forward to working with them to help Nebraska’s budget reflect our pro-life values.”