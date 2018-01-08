Yoga classes aim to help cancer patients

Can yoga help with cancer treatment? There are classes in Lincoln that aim to do that.



Yoga 4 Cancer classes will be hosted at Bryan Lifepointe.

Led by cancer survivor Jane Williams, the exercises are aimed at the challenges cancer patients face.

Williams said the yoga provides physical and social benefits.

"You build community," Williams said. "You can detoxify, moving toxins out of the body. And you can also improve conditions like lymphedema and neuropathy."