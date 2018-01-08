House fire near 30th and T street

On Monday afternoon a house caught on fire near 30th and T street.



The fire began at around 3:30 pm Monday afternoon.

Emily Trumble, a neighbor, stepped outside, saw the flames and quickly dialed 911.



"Around 3:30 I just came outside heard some noises and there was fire coming straight out the front of the house and catching the trees on fire. I immediately called 911 and went to make sure everyone had gotten out," said Trumble.



The fire blazed off and on for around 45 minutes before the firefighters got it under control.

Battalion Chief Dave Kluthe gave an update after the fire had stopped.



"Our crews got on scene they had heavy smoke and some fire reaching through exterior windows. They were able to quickly knock that down and get control of the interior. There is pretty significant damage in the interior of the structure. There was only one resident at home at the time and he was able to get out safely," said Kluthe.

Officials say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The house, however, is thought to be a total loss.