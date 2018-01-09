University of Central Florida Finishes 6th in Final AP Poll

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News Sports

For the final college football rankings for the season, the AP Poll Top 25 starts with Alabama ranked No. 1. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia, 26-23, in overtime to win the College Football National Championship Game on Monday night.

UCF was the only team to finish unbeaten. The Knights finished No. 6 and received four first-place votes.