University of Central Florida Finishes 6th in Final AP Poll

For the final college football rankings for the season, the AP Poll Top 25 starts with Alabama ranked No. 1. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia, 26-23, in overtime to win the College Football National Championship Game on Monday night.

UCF was the only team to finish unbeaten. The Knights finished No. 6 and received four first-place votes.

1 Alabama (57) 13-1 1,521 4
2 Georgia 13-2 1,454 3
3 Oklahoma 12-2 1,374 2
4 Clemson 12-2 1,292 1
5 Ohio State 12-2 1,286 5
6 UCF (4) 13-0 1,248 10
7 Wisconsin 13-1 1,194 6
8 Penn State 11-2 1,120 9
9 TCU 11-3 974 13
10 Auburn 10-4 917 7
11 Notre Dame 10-3 857 14
12 USC 11-3 839 8
13 Miami (Fla.) 10-3 769 11
14 Oklahoma State 10-3 758 17
15 Michigan State 10-3 705 18
16 Washington 10-3 668 12
17 Northwestern 10-3 528 20
18 LSU 9-4 368 16
19 Mississippi State 9-4 359 24
20 Stanford 9-5 336 15
21 South Florida 10-2 267 23
22 Boise State 11-3 251 25
23 NC State 9-4 232 NR
24 Virginia Tech 9-4 126 22
25 Memphis 10-3 119 19
