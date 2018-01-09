Winter Storm Watch issued for Lincoln/Lancaster County and surrounding area

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch. The watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for Lancaster County and portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska plus west central Iowa.

Snow and blowing snow is likely with this storm. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Tree branches could fall, as well. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts, are possible.



Blowing snow will cause Significant reductions in visibility. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Rapidly falling temperatures on Wednesday night may cause wet surfaces to freeze quickly, leaving a layer of ice beneath the snow.



A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor Channel 8 Eyewitness News weather forecasts for the the latest forecasts.