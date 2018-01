Man pleads no contest to leaving scene of fatal accident

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

YORK, Neb. (AP)

A York man has pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

56-year-old Douglas Sandall entered the plea Monday in York County District Court. His sentencing is scheduled for March 12.

Deputies found the body of 41-year-old Chad Chapman in a roadside ditch on Aug. 19, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of York. York County Attorney Christopher Johnson says Sandall was driving on Road 11 when he passed a truck parked in the road with a door open. Sandall reported that he thought he hit a gravel embankment, so he stopped to check the damage and saw the body in the ditch.

Johnson says Sandall then went home. He and his wife soon returned to the scene and she called 911.