LPD investigating home burglary

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln police are investigating a home burglary from early this morning. It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of south 41st street.

Police say a suspect broke a window on a side entry door gaining entrance to the home.

The suspect stole a laptop computer, an X-BOX, and car keys, then drove off with the homeowners 2011 Honda Civic.

Police are still looking for the stolen vehicle and other items. The vehicles license plate is VME 881. If you spot the car call police.