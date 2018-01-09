Man takes plea deal in fatal shooting of Omaha resident

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A March 1 sentencing has been scheduled for a 23-year-old man who took a plea deal in the fatal shooting of an Omaha resident.

Court records say Alphonso Hall III pleaded guilty to manslaughter after prosecutors lowered the charge from first-degree murder and dropped a related firearms count.

Police say Hall and 25-year-old Tontavious Montgomery shot to death 22-year-old Terrance Gunn in May 2016. Montgomery has been found not competent for trial and been ordered to undergo treatment at the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln.