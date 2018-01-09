Nebraska councilman's car wash demolished

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP)

An eastern Nebraska city councilman's dilapidated car wash has been demolished after a six-month battle with his council colleagues. Pat Shannon's car wash in Bellevue was torn down Monday.

City Council declared the unused property a nuisance and proposed razing the structure over the summer. A property can be declared a nuisance if the structure is unsafe and the owner doesn't repair it or if the building's value has dropped by half. The Sarpy County Assessor's Office valued the property at almost $13,000 in 2016, down from about $63,500 from 2005 to 2015.

Shannon attempted to fight the city's action in court but was unsuccessful. The council accepted a more than $15,000 bid to demolish the structure in December. Shannon will be billed for the demolition cost.