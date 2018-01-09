NEB Vball: Huskers Add Outside Hitter to 2018 Signing Class

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook announced on Tuesday that Nebraska has added 6-1 freshman outside hitter Kashauna Williams to its 2018 signing class that was announced in November. Williams, who is enrolled in classes at the University of Nebraska this semester, will be on the Huskers’ roster for the upcoming beach and spring court seasons.

A native of Lancaster, California, Williams played high school volleyball at El Camino Real Charter High School. She attended a junior college in California this past fall while taking the semester off from volleyball. Williams was named the Los Angeles Times City Section Division I Player of the Year as a junior in 2015. She was El Camino Real’s player of the year for three straight seasons after beginning her prep career at Sylmar High School, where she was the first freshman to ever play on the varsity team. Williams played club volleyball for Mizuno Long Beach and competed in the 2016 AAU National Championships. In 2017, she trained with the USA Women’s Junior A1 National Team. Williams also competed in track and field.

“Kash is an incredibly dynamic athlete and will have an opportunity to earn a role on our team this spring at outside hitter,” Cook said. “She has a lot of talent and we are excited to have the chance to work with her and see how she fits in at Nebraska. She will greatly improve our overall athleticism the day she gets here.”

Williams joins four other players, outside hitter Capri Davis, setter Nicklin Hames, libero Megan Miller and middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach, as Husker newcomers for the 2018 season.