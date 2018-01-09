Ricketts to travel Nebraska after State of the State address - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ricketts to travel Nebraska after State of the State address

Ricketts to travel Nebraska after State of the State address

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is taking agenda on the road after he delivers his annual State of the State address to lawmakers.

Ricketts will deliver the speech Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol in Lincoln, followed by additional public statements in the governor's hearing room. He will then travel to Grand Island, North Platte and Scottsbluff.

Ricketts is expected to outline a legislative package that includes income and property tax measures and his proposals to balance the budget in the face of a state revenue shortfall.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.