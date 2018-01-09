Nebraska Football: Barrett Ruud Named Assistant Coach

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska has named Husker great Barrett Ruud as a full-time assistant coach in charge of the inside linebackers. Ruud was hired as part of Head Coach Scott Frost’s staff in early December, but was elevated to an assistant coach role on Tuesday, the first day that FBS football programs were allowed to add a 10th full-time assistant coach.

The all-time leading tackler in Nebraska history, Ruud served on Frost’s staff at UCF the past two seasons as a defensive quality control administrator. Ruud helped the Knights to the greatest two-year turnaround in college football history, including a 13-0 record and Peach Bowl victory in 2017.

Ruud boasts extensive knowledge of the linebacker position from his playing days. He totaled a school-record 432 tackles in his Nebraska career, 90 more than any other Husker. He was a freshman All-American, a three-time All-Big 12 selection and a 2004 third-team All-American. Ruud played in the 2002 Rose Bowl, when Nebraska battled Miami for the national championship.

Following his Husker career, Ruud was a second-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the 36th overall pick. Ruud spent eight seasons in the NFL, recording 658 tackles with six sacks, seven interceptions and six forced fumbles. He played six seasons in Tampa Bay and also played for Tennessee, New Orleans and Houston.

Ruud will be part of a Nebraska defensive staff that includes four other full-time assistants who worked at UCF the past two seasons, led by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Together the group, helped UCF make dramatic improvements over the past two seasons. The Knights were also among the top teams in the nation in takeaways, with their 58 takeaways the past two seasons ranking third among FBS schools in that time period.

In addition to Ruud’s appointment as an assistant coach, Nebraska also officially announced the following members of its football staff on Tuesday. Several of the individuals have been working the Huskers for the past month, while others joined the program in the past week following the completion of UCF’s season.

Nebraska Football Staff

Gerrod Lambrecht, Chief of Staff

Matt Davison, Associate AD for Football

Sean Dillon, Director of Player Personnel

Ryan Callaghan, Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Mike Cassano, National High School Relations

Trent Mossbrucker, Assistant Director of Football Operations

Frank Verducci, Senior Offensive Analyst

Zach Crespo , Special Teams Quality Control

Jack Cooper, Defensive Quality Control

Dustin Haines , Offensive Analyst

Steve DeMeo, Graduate Manager – Offensive Line

Jasen Carlson, Assistant Football Strength Coach

Andrew Strop , Assistant Football Strength Coach

Sean Beckton Jr., Performance Intern

The following individuals previously on the Nebraska staff are also part of Coach Frost’s Nebraska staff.