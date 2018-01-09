Nebraska senator joins Senate Agriculture Committee

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced she is joining the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee.

“I’m excited to announce that I am now a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee." For over 40 years, I’ve worked with agriculture and rural development organizations across the state of Nebraska. Agriculture is the backbone of Nebraska’s economy and it’s a big part of my own life. As a state senator in the Nebraska Legislature and as a U.S. Senator, common-sense agriculture policy has been a top priority for me, and I am honored that I now have an opportunity to be more involved at the federal level.

“This coming year is going to be critical as the 2014 farm bill expires and the committee works to write the next farm bill. Throughout this process, I’m going to continue traveling Nebraska, as I’ve done for the past five years, and listen to thoughts, suggestions, and concerns from our state’s many ag producers. At this important juncture, my priorities will be supporting an affordable and viable farm safety net, safeguarding crop insurance, and expanding trade opportunities for Nebraska producers and their families.

“In this new role, I look forward to working together with Nebraskans, Chairman Pat Roberts, and my colleagues on the Ag committee to advance the smart policies farmers and ranchers need to do their job of feeding our hungry world,” said Senator Fischer.