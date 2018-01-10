Gov. Ricketts budget to prioritize K-12 education - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gov. Ricketts budget to prioritize K-12 education



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says his proposed budget to lawmakers will prioritize K-12 public education, the state corrections department and services for people with developmental disabilities. Ricketts says the budget he will present to lawmakers would leave the state's K-12 funding formula unchanged. It also would increase the number of corrections officers to address staffing shortages and use $5.8 million in unspent money to pay for 100 new prison beds to ease overcrowding.

