How to submit a business weather closing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

How to submit a business weather closing

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lincoln, Lancaster County and the surrounding area beginning Wednesday night.  

If businesses in the area close because of the weather you can find a list at www.klkntv.com.

To submit a weather closing please email 8@klkntv.com and we will add your business to our list.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.