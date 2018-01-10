LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The California couple who was arrested last month for carrying large amounts of marijuana into Nebraska was arrested again by Lancaster County Sheriffs.

Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.

Police suspected criminal activity and a canine unit was deployed. They found large amounts of money in a duffel bag in the vehicle.

Trace amount of marijuana was found on the money during a field test.

They were taken into custody and are currently housed at the Lancaster County jail.

The couple was arrested last month by Lancaster County Sheriff when large quantities of marijuana wrapped in Christmas paper were found in their car during a traffic stop.