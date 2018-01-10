LPD officer assaulted overnight

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A Lincoln police officer was assaulted last night while monitoring a hotel for narcotics activity.

It happened at America's Best Hotel on northwest 12th street just after 9:30 last night. The officer made contact with a person inside a vehicle after he detected a strong odor of marijuana.

The officer had the suspect step out of the car and that's when the struggle began. The suspect began resisting and trying to pull away when both the officer and the suspect fell on ice.

After falling the suspect continued to struggle with the officer. The officer injured his shoulder during the fall and the suspect was able to run away,

The suspect has yet to be caught, but police say he has been positively identified.