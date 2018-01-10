Snow Angels Program - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Snow Angels Program

The City of Lincoln Snow Operations is looking for volunteers for their Snow Angels Program.

Snow Angels shovel snow for residents who are physically unable to.

Here's a link to fill out the form to volunteer: https://snow.lincoln.ne.gov/snow-angels/

