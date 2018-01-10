Former Hastings officer pleads not guilty to 3 charges

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ A former Hastings police officer has pleaded not guilty to hitting and kicking his wife and slapping and kicking his mother.

Court records say Cody Bland entered written pleas Monday to misdemeanor domestic assault, assault, and interfering with a public service device. The records don't show that a trial date has been set.

The records say Bland's wife told officers that Bland kicked, shoved and tackled her at their home Oct. 30. She managed to summon some of her husband's relatives for help after he took her cellphone. His mother says he slapped and kicked her after she arrived.

Bland had been on the Hastings force for four years. He resigned in November.