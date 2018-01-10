Gov. Ricketts Gives State of the State Address

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Today was the State of the State address and Pete Ricketts talked about the growth of Nebraska and where Nebraska is going.

Even though Nebraska has seen some growth in the last year, the Governor says we still have some obstacles ahead. The state is facing a 200 million dollar budget gap. The Governor says along with budget cuts, they've reduced the state workforce by 500 and eliminated 1,500 open positions.

Governor Pete Ricketts stated, "Last year, working with you, we balance the budget without raising taxes. This year, we need to do the same again. I am proposing across the board reductions of 2 percent in this fiscal year and 4 percent in the next year."

On the good side, Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate since 1999, and Forbes says Nebraska is the 4th best state for business. Gov. Ricketts wants to keep that momentum going, by reducing property taxes by 4 billion dollars, over the next 10 years.

Gov. Ricketts tax plan is to keep Nebraska competitive with the states around Nebraska, "If we are going to remain competitive and grow into the future, we must continue our efforts–no matter how difficult. The Tax foundation ranks Nebraska's property taxes as 11th highest in the nation, which is the worst among surrounding states."

But opponents of Governor have other ways of comparing Nebraska to the surrounding states, Senator Matt Hasen of Lincoln said after the State of the State address, "I know people focus on issues related to kind of tax brackets but people also focus on you know quality of life and other opportunities you know personally he referenced a young millennial and as a young millennial myself taxes brackets isn't something I hear my generation talk about so there's many different avenues for people to look at comparing states."

But what's a State of the State without mentioning the Husker football team, Gov. Ricketts added, "Scott frost as the next head football coach, offered a formula for winning that applies here: "a lot of good people that care about this place working really hard, it's toughness, it's dedication, it's work ethic, and that's what Nebraska is that's what the people of Nebraska are."