Winter weather advisory posted for Lincoln and surrounding area-icy roads expected

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar

8@klkntv.com

The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for Lincoln and the following counties: Monona, Burt, Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, Cass and Gage. Some of the cities in the advised area include: Onawa, Mapleton, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons,

Decatur, Fremont, Blair, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, and Beatrice.

The winter weather advisory remains in effect from midnight tonight until 6P.M. Thursday. Mixed precipitation, snow and blowing snow expected. Plan

on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice or sleet accumulations of a light glaze are expected.



Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph will cause blowing snow.Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.



A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.