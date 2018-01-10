Get the latest road condition information from the Nebraska Dept. of Roads

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

You can get the latest road conditions at the Nebraska Department of Roads website at www.511.nebraska.gov

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Thursday. Rain is expected to begin after 10 p.m. tonight, changing into sleet and snow overnight. High winds, reduced visibility, icy roads and snow accumulations up to 4 inches are possible for the Thursday morning commute. Drivers are urged to use caution.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared for the latest round of winter weather. Workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the expected winter storm. “While our NDOT crews are prepared to clear the roads, it is important for motorists to stay informed on the latest weather forecast and to plan ahead if travel is required,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. Travelers are urged to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date weather and travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or Nebraska 511’s smartphone app.

Should travel be necessary, NDOT reminds motorists to be prepared with warm clothing water and food. If traveling a distance, a winter weather survival kit is advised with additional basic items. Travelers are advised to not drive faster than conditions allow. Surfaces will be slick under the snow and visibility may

be poor. Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

At 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 20 City of Lincoln crews will begin a material spreading operation of granular salt pre-wet with brine on all emergency snow routes, arterials, bus and school routes.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.