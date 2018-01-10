Get the latest road condition information from the Nebraska Dept. of Roads

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for Lincoln and the following counties: Monona, Burt, Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, Cass and Gage. Some of the cities in the advised area include: Onawa, Mapleton, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Fremont, Blair, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, and Beatrice. The winter weather a...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News IF YOU HAVE A BUSINESS OR EVENT CANCELLATION YOU WOULD LIKE US TO POST, EMAIL 8@KLKNTV.COM OR CALL 402-436-2252. CURRENT CANCELLATIONS: -Bryan Health Prostate Support Group Thursday night cancelled.More >>
Businesses closing due to weather.More >>
Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It happened at America's Best Hotel just after 9:30 last night. The officer made contact with a person inside a vehicle after he detected a strong odor of marijuana.More >>
Lincoln Public Schools hosted the first of its High School Information nights for eighth graders.More >>
Snow, wind, and ice are in the forecast for the next 24 hours making for some dangerous travel conditions.More >>
