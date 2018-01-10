City gears up for snow storm

Wednesday may have started out mild in the 50's, but that's about to change. Snow, wind, and ice are in the forecast for the next 24 hours making for some dangerous travel conditions.

Tim Bryne, the maintenance operations manager for public works says the city is working around the clock to prepare for this storm.

"We've been preparing our equipment all day making sure the plows are fit for duty material spreaders are mounted any other resources we need to have available are ready to go," Bryne said.

Trucks are filled with salt and ready to go so when the rain turns to ice they can roll out and start treating roadways, "With the rain coming first our primary concern is flash freezing on the roadways. We will roll units out at midnight tonight using granular salt pre–wet with brine."

When the snow starts falling plowing will start, with main roadways being the priority.

"Our priority beginning tonight at midnight will be to treat our emergency snow routes arterial and then we will also monitor school and bus routes for tomorrow," Bryne said.

Four inches of snow or more is required for the city to plow residential roads. If that amount is reached it will take time for plows to reach neighborhoods.

Public works is saying if you don't have to be out on the roads tomorrow then stay home.

They will be working as quickly as possible to clear roads but the less traffic on road the quicker the process. If you are out slow down and allow yourself extra time and space to stop.