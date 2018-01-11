Tracking road conditions this Thursday morning: 8 A.M. Update - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Tracking road conditions this Thursday morning: 8 A.M. Update

Tracking road conditions this Thursday morning: 8 A.M. Update

This is a look out from Hwy 77 and Van Dorn in Lincoln at 7:45 A.M.

There is some minor ice and snow accumulation on most highways and roads this morning. Travel conditions aren't too bad, most roads are partially covered and are ok to drive on.

Most of NE has seen some accumulation of snow and ice. A dusting to about 2" is possible in spots. Much of the snow should diminish by midday. Although snow is rather light the strong winds gusting to 40 mph will blow around snow and reduce visibilities a bit. 

You can follow the current up to date road conditions here: http://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#cameras/search?layers=winterDriving%2Ccameras&timeFrame=TODAY

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Business Closing and Cancellations

    Business Closing and Cancellations

    Businesses closing due to weather.

    More >>

    Businesses closing due to weather.

    More >>

  • LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

    LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

    LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

    Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.  

    More >>

    Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.  

    More >>

  • LPD officer assaulted overnight

    LPD officer assaulted overnight

    LPD officer assaulted overnight

    It happened at America's Best Hotel just after 9:30 last night. The officer made contact with a person inside a vehicle after he detected a strong odor of marijuana.

    More >>

    It happened at America's Best Hotel just after 9:30 last night. The officer made contact with a person inside a vehicle after he detected a strong odor of marijuana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.