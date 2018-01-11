Walmart gives workers raise and bonus after passage of tax cuts

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits following the passage of tax reform. The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month. The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.