Walmart gives workers raise and bonus after passage of tax cuts - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Walmart gives workers raise and bonus after passage of tax cuts

Posted:

Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits following the passage of tax reform.  The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.  The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Business Closing and Cancellations

    Business Closing and Cancellations

    Businesses closing due to weather.

    More >>

    Businesses closing due to weather.

    More >>

  • LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

    LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

    LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

    Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.  

    More >>

    Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.  

    More >>

  • LPD officer assaulted overnight

    LPD officer assaulted overnight

    LPD officer assaulted overnight

    It happened at America's Best Hotel just after 9:30 last night. The officer made contact with a person inside a vehicle after he detected a strong odor of marijuana.

    More >>

    It happened at America's Best Hotel just after 9:30 last night. The officer made contact with a person inside a vehicle after he detected a strong odor of marijuana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.