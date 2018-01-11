$1.5 million of high grade marijuana seized in traffic stop - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

$1.5 million of high grade marijuana seized in traffic stop

JANUARY 11, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two men and seized 526 pounds of high-grade marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
The stop occurred just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 10, when a trooper observed an eastbound truck failing to signal and having improper lighting near mile marker 370. During the stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from the rear of the truck.
Troopers then conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered 17 boxes of high-grade marijuana with a total weight of 526.2 pounds. The drugs carried as estimated street value of $1.5 million.
NSP arrested Robert P. Rahon, 27, of Sacramento, California, and Felice M. Giorgetti, 38, of Huntington Beach, California, for Possession With Intent to Deliver and No Drug Tax Stamp. Rahon and Giorgetti were lodged in Seward County Jail.

