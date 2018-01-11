Norfolk man killed in accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Norfolk man killed in accident

Posted:

POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

 MADISON, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a Norfolk man has died in a collision between his pickup truck and a semitrailer in northeast Nebraska. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 81 near Madison. Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Paul Hattan says the pickup struck the southbound big rig from behind and burst into flames. The patrol identified the dead pickup driver as 35-year-old Bryan Hanley.

