Grand Island man killed in accident

 GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver was fatally injured when his car collided with a pickup truck in south-central Nebraska.  The accident was reported around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday at a rural intersection about 5 miles northwest of Grand Island. The Hall County Sheriff's Office says the eastbound car didn't halt for  stop sign and was struck by the northbound pickup.   The car driver was pronounced dead later at a Grand Island hospital. The patrol identified him as 28-year-old Dustin Shaw. He lived in Grand Island.     The pickup driver is expected to survive his injuries. The patrol identified him as 38-year-old Richard Hickman, of Dannebrog.

