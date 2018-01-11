NEB MGYM: Huskers Start 2018 Season At Rocky Mountain Open

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Start 2018 Season At Rocky Mountain Open

The sixth-ranked Nebraska men’s gymnastics team opens its 2018 season at the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Jan. 13. The competition will begin at 6:00 p.m. and is held at the Cadet West Gym. The event will also feature opponents No. 11 Air Force, No. 15 Arizona State, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 18 Washington.

Last Time Out

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team hit a program milestone in 2017, advancing to the NCAA Championship team finals for the first time since 1999 and finishing in the top six, resulting in the program’s best finish in 18 years. The Huskers were led by All Americans Kyle King and Anton Stephenson who return this season.

Scouting the Competition

The Huskers will face Air Force, Arizona State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington at the Rocky Mountain Open.

Air Force

Air Force is ranked 11th and will be led by an underclassman force as the team welcomes eight freshmen. The Falcons made their seventh straight team appearance at the NCAA Championships last year, where the team finished sixth. Three gymnasts, Tim Wang, Jonathon Fornoff and Lukas Texeira advanced to individual finals. Overall, the team finished 10th. Fornoff and Texeira return in 2018.

Arizona State

The 15th-ranked Sun Devils are another young team and will be led by freshmen Anthony Mills and Nick Garcia. Despite their inexperience, the team looks to make an impact at the Rocky Mountain Open as one of two club teams.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes come off the 2017 season as Big Ten Champions and runner-up in the NCAA Championships. Ranked third, the team remains a dominating force with returnees Sean Melton, Alec Yoder and Seth Delbridge.

Oklahoma

Despite losing a valuable group of seniors, the Sooners are favored to win a fourth-consecutive national championship. The team will be led by sophomore Yul Moldauer, a newly-minted World-Medalist. Other key returnees include Levi Anderson and Hunter Justus.

Washington

Ranked 18th, the Huskies come to the Rocky Mountain Open as the second club team. After finishing 17th last season, the team will rely on underclassmen talent as there are only five upperclassmen on the team. The Huskies will be led by two juniors, Nathan Tsuji and Carl Meader.

Follow the Huskers

The Rocky Mountain Open can be streamed at GoAirForceFalcons.com and can be found on the schedule page once the meet begins. Fans can also follow @NebraskaMensGym on Twitter for live updates.