Creighton's Marcus Foster Named to Wooden Award Midseason 25 List

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton senior guard Marcus Foster landed a spot on the Midseason Top 25 today for the John R. Wooden® Award presented by Wendy's®. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 25 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for college basketball's most prestigious individual honor.



The list will be featured tonight on ESPN2 at 12 a.m. CST.



A senior guard from Wichita Falls, Texas, Foster leads Creighton with 19.0 points per game this season. He leads the nation's active players with 662 career field goals and ranks fifth with 1,838 career points. Foster owns 961 points in 52 games as a Bluejay, and is coming off a game with 23 points and eight assists in win over Butler. Foster was a Preseason All-BIG EAST pick in 2017-18 after earning unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST accolades as a junior. Creighton owns a 14-3 record and is alone in first place in the BIG EAST with a 4-1 league mark. The Bluejays are also ranked in the top 25 of both major polls.



Foster is the third Bluejay in the last five seasons to represent the Bluejays on the Wooden Award Midseason 25 list. Creighton's Doug McDermott won the Wooden Award following the 2013-14 season, while Maurice Watson Jr. was on the list of 25 last season but did not advance to the final cut.



On the 2018 Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list, five players debut on the Wooden Watch™ after not being named on the Preseason Top 50: Mikal Bridges of Villanova, Tra Holder of Arizona State, Luke Maye of North Carolina, Brandon McCoy of UNLV, and Jordan Murphy of Minnesota. Four schools have two players that were chosen: Arizona (Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier), Duke (Grayson Allen and Marvin Bagley III), North Carolina (Joel Berry II and Luke Maye), and Villanova (Bridges and Jalen Brunson).



The ACC and BIG EAST lead all conferences with five selections each, followed by the Big 12 and Pac-12 with four apiece; the Big Ten and SEC with two apiece; and The American, Mountain West and WCC with one selection each.



The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2018 John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy's. The leading candidates will be further pared to 20 top players in early February. Fifteen top players who have proven to their universities that they are also making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA will be submitted to voters on the Final Ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament. Every year, players have made the Final Ballot that were not on the preseason or midseason lists. Voters are permitted to take into consideration the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament when casting the ballot. The ten-man Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the "Elite Eight" round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2018 John R. Wooden Award will be presented during the ESPN College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's on Friday, April 6, 2018.



Creighton returns to action on Saturday at 1:07 p.m. Central when it visits No. 10 Xavier in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.



About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award is the most prestigious individual honor in college basketball. It is bestowed upon the nation's best basketball player at an NCAA Division I university who has proven to his or her university that he or she is making progress towards graduation and maintaining a minimum cumulative 2.0 GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird ('79), Michael Jordan ('84), Tim Duncan ('97), and last year's recipients, Kelsey Plum of Washington and Frank Mason III of Kansas.



John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy's

2017-18 Midseason Top 25