Kearney schools cuts staff members

Businesses closing due to weather.More >>
Businesses closing due to weather.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits following the passage of tax reform. The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effectiv...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits following the passage of tax reform. The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effectiv...More >>
Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.More >>
Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com News release: JANUARY 11, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two men and seized 526 pounds of high-grade marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The stop occurred just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 10, when a trooper observed an eastbound truck failing to signal and having improper lighting near mile marker 370. During the stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com News release: JANUARY 11, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two men and seized 526 pounds of high-grade marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The stop occurred just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 10, when a trooper observed an eastbound truck failing to signal and having improper lighting near mile marker 370. During the stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor...More >>
It happened at America's Best Hotel just after 9:30 last night. The officer made contact with a person inside a vehicle after he detected a strong odor of marijuana.More >>
It happened at America's Best Hotel just after 9:30 last night. The officer made contact with a person inside a vehicle after he detected a strong odor of marijuana.More >>
This is a look out from Hwy 77 and Van Dorn in Lincoln at 7:45 A.M. Some minor ice and snow accumulation on most highways and roads this morning...More >>
This is a look out from Hwy 77 and Van Dorn in Lincoln at 7:45 A.M. Some minor ice and snow accumulation on most highways and roads this morning...More >>
Residents near a high school in eastern Nebraska have been complaining about students who loiter outside their homes.More >>
Residents near a high school in eastern Nebraska have been complaining about students who loiter outside their homes.More >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Celebrity NYC stylist, Nunzio Saviano shows us winter’s hottest hair looks and how to get ‘emMore >>
Celebrity NYC stylist, Nunzio Saviano shows us winter’s hottest hair looks and how to get ‘emMore >>