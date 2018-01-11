Kearney schools cuts staff members - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Kearney schools cuts staff members Lincoln News

Kearney schools cuts staff members

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Some tough decisions made in Kearney.
 
The school district there making budget cuts.
It means some people will be without a job this fall.

The Superintendent of Kearney Public Schools, Kent Edwards said, "We are tethered to the agricultural economy and when that is not as strong as we'd like it, it's going to have an effect on us so there will be by-products for that,"
The Kearney Public school board made more budget cuts.
Nine staff members will be out of a job this fall.
The district lost nearly 2 million dollars in federal and state aid and this coming school year.. It could be another 1 to 3 million.
the superintendent says tough decision have to be made.

"To make sure that we do that in such a way that people, programs and services are protected, and while you can't do that completely, the secondary goal was to do that in such a way that we maybe don't have it as directly impact student learning," said Kent Edwards.

The district has been averting spending, like keeping positions vacant once a staff member leaves.
it's also looking into more energy conservation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Business Closing and Cancellations

    Business Closing and Cancellations

    Businesses closing due to weather.

    More >>

    Businesses closing due to weather.

    More >>

  • Walmart gives workers raise and bonus after passage of tax cuts

    Walmart gives workers raise and bonus after passage of tax cuts

    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits following the passage of tax reform.  The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effectiv...

    More >>

    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits following the passage of tax reform.  The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effectiv...

    More >>

  • LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

    LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

    LSO arrests 80 year old couple again

    Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.  

    More >>

    Patrick Jirons and Barbara Jirons, both 80 years old, were traveling along I-80 when they were stopped by LSO just before 10 a.m. yesterday morning.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.