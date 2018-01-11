Student delegate speaks about earning trip to nation's capitol

Seventeen–year–old Nicole Fintel is going to Washington, D.C. as one of Nebraska's two student delegates, courtesy of the U. S. Senate Youth Program.

Nicole already has an interest in government.



"There's just always been a few issues that I've really cared about and I think being active in politics and government and public service is a great way to make positive change," Nicole said.



She's Vice President of her junior class at East High and has volunteered for several campaigns.

She said she hopes to learn more from this trip, in case she chooses to pursue a career in politics.



"I'm hoping...participating in this program will help me get a better idea of what area of government I'm most interested in pursuing, if that's the path I choose to take," she said.



In Washington, Nicole will get to sit in on meetings with congressmen, the president, cabinet members and meet a supreme court justice.

Usually the selected delegates are from different cities or school districts. But this year, both of Nebraska's are LPS students.

The other lucky student is Bouthaina Ibrahim of Northeast High School.

Nicole credits the guidance she's received at her school with getting her where she is.



"I definitely think that my education at LPS has prepared me for this," she said. "I've had so many great teachers who have encouraged me to pursue...activities outside of school to prepare me for this."



As part of being a student delegates, Nicole and Bouthaina each receive a $10,000 scholarship.