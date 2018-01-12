Bill aimed at discouraging ivory sales in Nebraska fails approval

Lawmakers in Nebraska have rejected a proposal that would've restricted ivory sales in the state.

The effort was to discourage animal poaching.

Senators voted in favor of the measure, but fell six votes short of what's needed for first round approval.

Federal law already puts restriction on ivory, but the bill's sponsor, Sen. Burke Harr, of Omaha, says it's typically not a high priority or pursued by authorities.