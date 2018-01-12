Pedestrian hit by car now in stable condition

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The 54-year-old man hit by a car near 27th and Capitol Parkway Thursday morning is in stable condition.

The man was walking southbound, outside of the crosswalk, when a westbound vehicle hit him.

Police say he was transported with life threatening injuries, underwent surgery and is now stable.

The driver of the car, a 2011 Honda Civic told officials he braked, but couldn't stop in time. Officer Angela Sands says he didn't break any laws.

The victim, could face a ticket for not walking in the crosswalk.