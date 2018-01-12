Milford man accused of lighting woman on fire during argument

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitnesses News

A Milford woman is recovering after a man set her on fire.

On Thursday afternoon, Milford Fire and Rescue responded to a call that a woman had burns to her arms and torso. She said in a 911 call the burns were caused intentionally by a male suspect.

Deputies with the Seward County Sheriff's Office determined the victim and the man who is accused of injuring her were in an argument. Then the man sprayed the victim with aerosol brake fluid and lit her clothing on fire. She suffered severe burns and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Koch of Milford was arrested for first degree domestic assault, third degree arson and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Koch is in the custody of Seward County with a bond of $500,000.