Man found drunk next to riding mower gets prison time

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A Lincoln man with a criminal history of drunken driving who was found passed out beside a riding mower has been sent to prison.

Court records say 35-year-old Ryan O'Toole was sentenced Thursday to six to eight years. He'd pleaded guilty to refusing to submit to a sobriety test. Prosecutors dropped a charge of driving under the influence, fifth or subsequent offense. He also was credited for 176 days already served.

Officers found O'Toole lying near the mower on May 25. Police say he'd been driving it south against one-way traffic and fell off when he tried to turn west. Officers say he'd been drinking beer while driving from house to house.