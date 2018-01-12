Man found drunk next to riding mower gets prison time

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in the parking lot of the Walgreens on 17th and South street. Police say the victim was finishing up his shopping, and about to get in his car when two men approached him. One suspect him him in the face, a second hit him in the back of the head. Police say they got away with a Batman t-shirt and an energy drink. Contact 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers with ...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in the parking lot of the Walgreens on 17th and South street. Police say the victim was finishing up his shopping, and about to get in his car when two men approached him. One suspect him him in the face, a second hit him in the back of the head. Police say they got away with a Batman t-shirt and an energy drink. Contact 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers with ...More >>
A Lincoln man with a criminal history of drunken driving who was found passed out beside a riding mower has been sent to prison.More >>
A Lincoln man with a criminal history of drunken driving who was found passed out beside a riding mower has been sent to prison.More >>
The father of an 18-month-old girl shot in the face with his gun in Omaha has been sent to prison.More >>
The father of an 18-month-old girl shot in the face with his gun in Omaha has been sent to prison.More >>
Deep Vein Thrombosis, also known as a blood clot, usually in the legs, is a condition that over half a million Americans deal with each year.More >>
Deep Vein Thrombosis, also known as a blood clot, usually in the legs, is a condition that over half a million Americans deal with each year.More >>
Some tough decisions made in Kearney.More >>
Some tough decisions made in Kearney.More >>
Residents near a high school in eastern Nebraska have been complaining about students who loiter outside their homes.More >>
Residents near a high school in eastern Nebraska have been complaining about students who loiter outside their homes.More >>
A farm management company says average prices for high-quality farmland have dropped over the past year in Nebraska but slightly risen in Iowa.More >>
A farm management company says average prices for high-quality farmland have dropped over the past year in Nebraska but slightly risen in Iowa.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
See the whole movie at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPYKJ5XOV1EMore >>
See the whole movie at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPYKJ5XOV1EMore >>